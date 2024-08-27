Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen [Image 14 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Henry Villarama  

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The Distinguished Service Medal is shown on the uniform of retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen, during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va., Aug. 28, 2024. The retirement ceremony concludes Vereen’s 36-year career in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 23:19
    Photo ID: 8622364
    VIRIN: 240828-A-AR102-3256
    Resolution: 7583x5055
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen [Image 16 of 16], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    Retirement
    G-9
    Vereen
    Soldier For Life
    Villarama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download