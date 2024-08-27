Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) stand in formation during the retirement ceremony honoring the Army’s Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9, Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen, inside Conmy Hall at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va., Aug. 28, 2024. The retirement ceremony concludes Vereen’s 36-year military career. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)