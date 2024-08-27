Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen [Image 4 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Henry Villarama  

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) align their formation during the retirement ceremony honoring the Army’s Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9, Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen, inside Conmy Hall at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va., Aug. 28, 2024. The retirement ceremony concludes Vereen’s 36-year military career. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 23:19
    Photo ID: 8622354
    VIRIN: 240828-A-AR102-1585
    Resolution: 7680x5120
    Size: 11.84 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen [Image 16 of 16], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen
    Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    Retirement
    G-9
    Vereen
    Soldier For Life
    Villarama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download