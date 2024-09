Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, Gen. Randy A. George, hosts the retirement ceremony honoring the Army’s Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9, Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen, inside Conmy Hall at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va., Aug. 28, 2024. The retirement ceremony concludes Vereen’s 36-year military career. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)