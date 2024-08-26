351st ARS supports 95th RS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron pose for a group photo after landing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 29, 2024. The team worked together to refuel an RC-135 Rivet Joint from the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron over Poland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)