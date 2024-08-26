Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    351st ARS supports 95th RS

    POLAND

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    An RC-135 Rivet Joint from the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from RAF Mildenhall, over Poland, Aug. 29, 2024. Training with allies and partners builds NATO interoperability and enhances global security and stability throughout the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

