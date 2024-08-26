An RC-135 Rivet Joint from the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, departs from a KC-135 Stratotanker from RAF Mildenhall, over Poland, Aug. 29, 2024. Training with allies and partners builds NATO interoperability and enhances global security and stability throughout the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 10:29
|Photo ID:
|8621347
|VIRIN:
|240829-F-NR913-1369
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|509.06 KB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 351st ARS supports 95th RS [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.