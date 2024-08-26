351st ARS supports 95th RS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An RC-135 Rivet Joint from the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, departs from a KC-135 Stratotanker from RAF Mildenhall, over Poland, Aug. 29, 2024. Training with allies and partners builds NATO interoperability and enhances global security and stability throughout the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)