351st ARS supports 95th RS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jarod Suhr, left, and Maj. Brandon Aist, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilots, fly a KC-135 to Poland to conduct aerial refueling, Aug. 29, 2024. The KC-135 is a force multiplier, extending the global reach of aircraft by providing critical air refueling support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)