351st ARS supports 95th RS

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing perform pre-flight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 29, 2024. Prior to taking off, pre-flight checks are conducted both inside and outside of the aircraft to ensure mission capability and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)