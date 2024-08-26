A U.S. Airman assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing marshalls a KC-135 Stratotanker as it taxis on the flight line prior to takeoff at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 29, 2024. The aircraft was en route to refuel an RC-135 Rivet Joint from the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron over Poland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 10:29
|Photo ID:
|8621346
|VIRIN:
|240829-F-NR913-1127
|Resolution:
|5858x3295
|Size:
|472.29 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 351st ARS supports 95th RS [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.