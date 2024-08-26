351st ARS supports 95th RS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing marshalls a KC-135 Stratotanker as it taxis on the flight line prior to takeoff at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 29, 2024. The aircraft was en route to refuel an RC-135 Rivet Joint from the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron over Poland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)