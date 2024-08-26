SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines, Soldiers Conduct Medical Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Andrew Duffy, left, assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of New York, demonstrates where to feel for a pulse to a Republic of Korea Soldier during a tactical combat casualty care subject matter expert exchange as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 28, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)