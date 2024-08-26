U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Andrew Duffy, center, assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of New York, guides a Republic of Korea Soldier on where to insert a needle into a patient during a tactical combat casualty care subject matter expert exchange as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 28, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 04:58
|Photo ID:
|8620946
|VIRIN:
|240828-M-AS577-1091
|Resolution:
|6710x4476
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines, Soldiers Conduct Medical Training [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.