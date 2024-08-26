Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines, Soldiers Conduct Medical Training [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines, Soldiers Conduct Medical Training

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Luis SantosPerez, assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Puerto Rico, draws blood during a tactical combat casualty care subject matter expert exchange with Republic of Korea Marines and Soldiers as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 04:58
    Photo ID: 8620948
    VIRIN: 240828-M-AS577-1122
    Resolution: 4736x3159
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: POHANG, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines, Soldiers Conduct Medical Training [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines, Soldiers Conduct Medical Training
    SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines, Soldiers Conduct Medical Training
    SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines, Soldiers Conduct Medical Training
    SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines, Soldiers Conduct Medical Training
    SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines, Soldiers Conduct Medical Training
    SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines, Soldiers Conduct Medical Training
    SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines, Soldiers Conduct Medical Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Korea
    Corpsman
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Joint Force
    ssang yong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download