SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines, Soldiers Conduct Medical Training

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kevin Gizara, right, a native of Oregon, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Luis SantosPerez, a native of Puerto Rico, both assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrate tactical combat casualty care procedures to Republic of Korea Marines and Soldiers during exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 28, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)