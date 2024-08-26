SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines, Soldiers Conduct Medical Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Korea Soldier views medical equipment from U.S. Sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit during a tactical combat casualty care subject matter expert exchange as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 28, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)