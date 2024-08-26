Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines, Soldiers Conduct Medical Training [Image 2 of 7]

    SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines, Soldiers Conduct Medical Training

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A Republic of Korea Soldier views medical equipment from U.S. Sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit during a tactical combat casualty care subject matter expert exchange as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 28, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines, Soldiers Conduct Medical Training [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Korea
    Corpsman
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Joint Force
    ssang yong

