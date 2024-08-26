SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines, Soldiers Conduct Medical Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Luis SantosPerez, assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Puerto Rico, writes down patient information prior to drawing blood during a tactical combat casualty care subject matter expert exchange with Republic of Korea Marines and Soldiers as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 28, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)