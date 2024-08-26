SY 24 | USS Boxer departs Busan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Damianroy Avilawalker, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Santa Ana, California, uses a radio while standing watch on the weather decks while departing the port of Busan, South Korea, for exercise Ssang Yong 24, Aug. 31, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)