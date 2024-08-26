Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SY 24 | USS Boxer departs Busan

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Damianroy Avilawalker, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Santa Ana, California, uses a radio while standing watch on the weather decks while departing the port of Busan, South Korea, for exercise Ssang Yong 24, Aug. 31, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

