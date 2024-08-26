SY 24 | Sailor Recognition Aboard Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), Amphibious Squadron Five, and U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, pose for a photo in the pilot house after being recognized by U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Chris Stone, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, Aug. 31, 2024. Boxer is currently participating in exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)