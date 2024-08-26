U.S. Navy Seaman Leonard Williams, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Norfolk, Virginia, handles line on the weather decks while departing the port of Busan, South Korea, for exercise Ssang Yong 24, Aug. 31, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2024 07:33
|Photo ID:
|8619945
|VIRIN:
|240831-N-ME861-1147
|Resolution:
|3497x5246
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SY 24 | USS Boxer departs Busan [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.