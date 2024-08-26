SY 24 | Sailor Recognition Aboard Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) Command Master Chief Benjamin Washington, right, a native of Rochester, New York, speaks with U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines assigned to Boxer, Amphibious Squadron Five and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, in the pilot house to recognize them for their accomplishments, Aug. 31, 2024. Boxer is currently participating in exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)