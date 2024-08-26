SY 24 | Sailor Recognition Aboard Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Chris Stone, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, speaks with U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines to recognize them for their accomplishments, Aug. 31, 2024. Boxer is currently participating in exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)