    SY 24 | Sailor Recognition Aboard Boxer [Image 1 of 6]

    SY 24 | Sailor Recognition Aboard Boxer

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.31.2024

    Photo by Seaman Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Chris Stone, the commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, uses the 1MC system on the bridge aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) to speak to the crew and recognize U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines for their accomplishments, Aug. 31, 2024. Boxer is currently participating in exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2024
    VIRIN: 240831-N-MH008-1009
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, SY 24 | Sailor Recognition Aboard Boxer [Image 6 of 6], by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ESG7
    Ssang Yong Exercise
    LHD4; 15th MEU; Boxer ARG

