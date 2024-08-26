SY 24 | Sailor Recognition Aboard Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Chris Stone, the commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, uses the 1MC system on the bridge aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) to speak to the crew and recognize U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines for their accomplishments, Aug. 31, 2024. Boxer is currently participating in exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)