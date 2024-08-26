SY 24 | ACU 5 LCACs CONDUCT BEACH OPS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Landing Craft, Air Cushion 57, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, conducts amphibious operations during exercise Ssang Yong 24, at Dogu Beach, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)