ACU 5 LCACs CONDUCT BEACH OPS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jacob Scott, assigned to Beach Master Unit 1, and a native of Yacolt, Washington, signals Landing Craft, Air Cushion 57 assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, during exercise Ssang Yong 24, at Dogu Beach, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)