SY 24 | ACU 5 LCACs CONDUCT BEACH OPS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Nicholas Oldfield, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, and a native of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, directs a U.S. Marine Core Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, attached to Battalion Landing Team, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, onto Landing Craft, Air Cushion 57, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, during exercise Ssang Yong 24, at Dogu Beach, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)