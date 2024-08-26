SY 24 | ACU 5 LCACs CONDUCT BEACH OPS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Senior Chief Operations Specialist Tyler Dunbar, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, and a native of Loveland, Colorado, discuss safety precautions with Republic of Korea K808 Amphibious Combat vehicle driver during exercise Ssang Yong 24, at Dogu Beach, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)