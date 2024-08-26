SY 24 | ACU 5 LCACs CONDUCT BEACH OPS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Chief Electronics Technician Anastasia Nikle, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, and a native of Grand Forks, North Dakota, secures a water container to a Republic of Korea K808 Amphibious Combat vehicle part of a foreign object debris walk down on Landing Craft, Air Cushion 57, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, during exercise Ssang Yong 24, at Dogu Beach, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)