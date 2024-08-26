Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SY 24 | ACU 5 LCACs CONDUCT BEACH OPS [Image 3 of 9]

    SY 24 | ACU 5 LCACs CONDUCT BEACH OPS

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Seaman Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Navy Chief Electronics Technician Anastasia Nikle, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, and a native of Grand Forks, North Dakota, secures a water container to a Republic of Korea K808 Amphibious Combat vehicle part of a foreign object debris walk down on Landing Craft, Air Cushion 57, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, during exercise Ssang Yong 24, at Dogu Beach, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.31.2024 08:40
    Photo ID: 8619538
    VIRIN: 240825-N-MH008-1109
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: KR
    Hometown: GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA, US
