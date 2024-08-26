SY 24 | ACU 5 LCACs CONDUCT BEACH OPS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Machinist Mate 2nd Class Jamir Brown, assigned to Beach Master Unit 1, and a native of Jacksonville, Florida, guides a mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle during exercise Ssang Yong 24, at Dogu Beach, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)