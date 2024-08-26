U.S. Navy Machinist Mate 2nd Class Jamir Brown, assigned to Beach Master Unit 1, and a native of Jacksonville, Florida, guides a mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle during exercise Ssang Yong 24, at Dogu Beach, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2024 08:38
|Photo ID:
|8619542
|VIRIN:
|240825-N-MH008-1180
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SY 24 | ACU 5 LCACs CONDUCT BEACH OPS [Image 9 of 9], by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.