The Red Team Conducts Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony in Poland

Sgt. Maj. Clayton J. Vaughn, operations sergeant major of the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery DIVARTY, leads the Color Guard during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at Logistics Support Area Eagle, Poland, Aug. 30, 2024. Vaughn will temporarily fulfill the duties of the 1st Cav DIVARTY command sergeant major until another Senior Enlisted Advisor is assigned to the brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Darrell Stembridge)