The Red Team Conducts Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony in Poland

Col. Nicholas H. Dvonch, commander of the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery DIVARTY, delivers remarks during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at Logistics Support Area Eagle, Poland, Aug. 30, 2024. The ceremony bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Loyd A. Rhoades, the brigade’s outgoing command sergeant major, as Dvonch reflected on the unit’s accomplishments during Rhoades’ tenure. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Darrell Stembridge)