The Red Team Conducts Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony in Poland

Command Sgt. Maj. Loyd A. Rhoades, outgoing command sergeant major of the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery DIVARTY, addresses the audience during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at Logistics Support Area Eagle, Poland, Aug. 30, 2024. Rhoades highlighted the unit’s achievements and expressed gratitude to the soldiers, families, and partners of the 1st Cav DIVARTY. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Darrell Stembridge)