The Red Team Conducts Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony in Poland

Col. Nicholas H. Dvonch, commander of the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery DIVARTY, awards Command Sgt. Maj. Loyd A. Rhoades, outgoing command sergeant major of the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery DIVARTY with the Legion of Merit, at Logistics Support Area Eagle, Poland, Aug. 30, 2024. Rhoades received the award for outstanding service, fidelity, and loyalty to the 1st Cav DIVARTY during his assignment as the brigade command sergeant major. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Darrell Stembridge)