The Red Team Conducts Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony in Poland

Col. Nicholas H. Dvonch, commander of the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery DIVARTY, passes the colors to Sgt. Maj. Clayton J. Vaughn, operations sergeant major of 1st Cav DIVARTY during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at Logistics Support Area Eagle, Poland, Aug. 30, 2024. The passing of the colors from Dvonch to Vaughn temporarily charges him with fulfilling the duties of senior enlisted advisor to the commander of 1st Cav DIVARTY. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Darrell Stembridge)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 07:40
|Photo ID:
|8618579
|VIRIN:
|240830-A-UT418-7944
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|993.28 KB
|Location:
|LOGISTICS SUPPORT AREA EAGLE (LSA), PL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
