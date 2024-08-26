Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Red Team Conducts Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony in Poland [Image 2 of 6]

    The Red Team Conducts Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony in Poland

    LOGISTICS SUPPORT AREA EAGLE (LSA), POLAND

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Darrell Stembridge 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Col. Nicholas H. Dvonch, commander of the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery DIVARTY, passes the colors to Sgt. Maj. Clayton J. Vaughn, operations sergeant major of 1st Cav DIVARTY during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at Logistics Support Area Eagle, Poland, Aug. 30, 2024. The passing of the colors from Dvonch to Vaughn temporarily charges him with fulfilling the duties of senior enlisted advisor to the commander of 1st Cav DIVARTY. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Darrell Stembridge)

