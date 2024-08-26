The Red Team Conducts Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony in Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Loyd A. Rhoades, outgoing command sergeant major of the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, DIVARTY, passes the colors to Col. Nicholas H. Dvonch commander of the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at Logistics Support Area Eagle, Poland, Aug. 30, 2024. The passing of the colors symbolizes Rhoades’ relinquishment of duties as the 1st Cav DIVARTY command sergeant major. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Darrell Stembridge)