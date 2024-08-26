Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Battery 2/10 HIRAIN: Steel Rain [Image 21 of 21]

    Hotel Battery 2/10 HIRAIN: Steel Rain

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto 

    2nd Marine Division

    A U.S. Marine with Hotel Battery, 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division operates a AN-PRC 119 radio during a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration training exercise on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Aug. 29, 2024. Hotel Battery participated in a HIRAIN training exercise to demonstrate the logistical capabilities associated with the rapid deployment of a HIMARS Rapid Insertion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 07:54
    Photo ID: 8618566
    VIRIN: 240829-M-FD141-1556
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 21.7 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Hotel Battery 2/10 HIRAIN: Steel Rain [Image 21 of 21], by Cpl Antonino Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIMARS
    Readiness
    Training
    Artillery
    HIRAIN
    Fort Liberty

