Hotel Battery 2/10 HIRAIN: Steel Rain

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Steve Morris, a loadmaster with the 156th Airlift Squadron, tightens load-bearing chains during a Hotel Battery, 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration training exercise on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Aug. 29, 2024. Hotel Battery participated in a HIRAIN training exercise to demonstrate the logistical capabilities associated with the rapid deployment of a HIMARS Rapid Insertion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)