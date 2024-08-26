Hotel Battery 2/10 HIRAIN: Steel Rain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Alex Masl, left, a fire direction officer, and Cpl. Ezra Zulick, a field artillery fire control specialist, both with Hotel Battery, 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, confirm positive communications on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Aug. 29, 2024. Hotel Battery participated in a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration training exercise to demonstrate the logistical capabilities associated with the rapid deployment of a HIMARS Rapid Insertion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)