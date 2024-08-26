Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Battery 2/10 HIRAIN: Steel Rain [Image 17 of 21]

    Hotel Battery 2/10 HIRAIN: Steel Rain

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Joel Earhart, left, the first sergeant of Hotel Battery, 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, hands an M240 machine gun to Lance Cpl. Jaevon Pippen, a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System operator with Hotel Battery, 2/10, on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Aug. 29, 2024. Hotel Battery participated in a HIMARS Rapid Infiltration training exercise to demonstrate the logistical capabilities associated with the rapid deployment of a HIMARS Rapid Insertion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Readiness
    Training
    Artillery
    HIRAIN
    Fort Liberty

