Hotel Battery 2/10 HIRAIN: Steel Rain

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Joel Earhart, left, the first sergeant of Hotel Battery, 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, hands an M240 machine gun to Lance Cpl. Jaevon Pippen, a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System operator with Hotel Battery, 2/10, on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Aug. 29, 2024. Hotel Battery participated in a HIMARS Rapid Infiltration training exercise to demonstrate the logistical capabilities associated with the rapid deployment of a HIMARS Rapid Insertion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)