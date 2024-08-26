Hotel Battery 2/10 HIRAIN: Steel Rain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Rodman Charlesworth, the acting gunnery sergeant of Hotel Battery, 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participates in a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration training exercise on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Aug. 29, 2024. Hotel Battery participated in a HIRAIN to demonstrate the logistical capabilities associated with the rapid deployment of a HIMARS Rapid Insertion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)