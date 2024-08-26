Combined U.S.-ROK special operators, USMC aviators train together during annual Ulchi exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command Soldiers communicate with U.S. Marine Corps aircraft at a terminal guidance opertion training event during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24, August 22, 2024, near Gochang, Republic of Korea. Part of a combined ROK and U.S. team, the Soldiers participated in an overnight special reconnaissance to an outlook position to identify and observe simulated targets. The team later tested and validated their ability to call for airstrikes from U.S. Marine Corps aircraft during terminal guidance operations training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jon McCallum)