Combined U.S.-ROK special operators, USMC aviators train together during annual Ulchi exercise

U.S. Army Green Berets identify and observe simulated targets from a hidden mountainside position during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24, August 22, 2024, near Gochang, Republic of Korea. The Green Berets participated in combined training with Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command Soldiers, U.S. Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controllers, and aviation assets from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, maintaining readiness toward an integrated deterrence posture and the ability to responsd to senior leader requirements, if called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jon McCallum)