Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined U.S.-ROK special operators, USMC aviators train together during annual Ulchi exercise [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Combined U.S.-ROK special operators, USMC aviators train together during annual Ulchi exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan D McCallum 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    U.S. Army Green Berets identify and observe simulated targets from a hidden mountainside position during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24, August 22, 2024, near Gochang, Republic of Korea. The Green Berets participated in combined training with Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command Soldiers, U.S. Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controllers, and aviation assets from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, maintaining readiness toward an integrated deterrence posture and the ability to responsd to senior leader requirements, if called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jon McCallum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 01:26
    Photo ID: 8618383
    VIRIN: 240822-F-XN072-6929
    Resolution: 4787x3419
    Size: 6.62 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined U.S.-ROK special operators, USMC aviators train together during annual Ulchi exercise [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Jonathan D McCallum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combined U.S.-ROK special operators, USMC aviators train together during annual Ulchi exercise
    Combined U.S.-ROK special operators, USMC aviators train together during annual Ulchi exercise
    Combined U.S.-ROK special operators, USMC aviators train together during annual Ulchi exercise
    Combined U.S.-ROK special operators, USMC aviators train together during annual Ulchi exercise
    Combined U.S.-ROK special operators, USMC aviators train together during annual Ulchi exercise
    Combined U.S.-ROK special operators, USMC aviators train together during annual Ulchi exercise
    Combined U.S.-ROK special operators, USMC aviators train together during annual Ulchi exercise
    Combined U.S.-ROK special operators, USMC aviators train together during annual Ulchi exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Forces
    USSOCOM
    SOCKOR
    ROKSWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download