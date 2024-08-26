Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined U.S.-ROK special operators, USMC aviators train together during annual Ulchi exercise [Image 6 of 8]

    Combined U.S.-ROK special operators, USMC aviators train together during annual Ulchi exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan D McCallum 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    A Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command Soldier communicates with U.S. Marine Corps aircraft at a terminal guidance operation training event during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24, August 22, 2024, near Gochang, Republic of Korea. Part of a combined ROK and U.S. team, the ROK Soldier participated in an overnight special reconnaissance to an outlook position to identify and observe simulated targets. The team later tested and validated their ability to call for airstrikes from U.S. Marine Corps aircraft during terminal guidance operations training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jon McCallum)

    This work, Combined U.S.-ROK special operators, USMC aviators train together during annual Ulchi exercise [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Jonathan D McCallum, identified by DVIDS

    Special Forces
    USSOCOM
    SOCKOR
    ROKSWC
    UFS 24

