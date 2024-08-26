Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined U.S.-ROK special operators, USMC aviators train together during annual Ulchi exercise [Image 7 of 8]

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan D McCallum 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    A U.S. Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controller assigned to the 604th Air Support Operations Squadron, observes and assists a Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command Soldier during a training terminal guidance operation against a simulated target during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24, August 22, 2024, near Gochang, Republic of Korea. The combined team conducted an overnight special reconnaissance to an outlook position to identify and observe simulated targets. The team later tested and validated their ability to call for airstrikes from U.S. Marine Corps aircraft during terminal guidance operations training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jon McCallum)

