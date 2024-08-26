Combined U.S.-ROK special operators, USMC aviators train together during annual Ulchi exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controller assigned to 604th Air Support Operations Squadron, Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command Soldiers and U.S. Army Green Berets navigate mountain terrain during at training scenario in Ulchi Freedom Shield 24, August 21, 2024, near Gochang, Republic of Korea. The combined team conducted an overnight special reconnaissance to an outlook position to identify and observe simulated targets. The team later tested and validated their ability to call for airstrikes from U.S. Marine Corps aircraft during terminal guidance operations training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jon McCallum)