SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels MV-22s at Yecheon FARP

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Anjelo Remiendo, an expeditionary fuels technician assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of California, connects a fuel hose to a fuel bladder during forward arming and refueling point operations as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Yecheon Air Base, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)