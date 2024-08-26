Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels MV-22s at Yecheon FARP [Image 7 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels MV-22s at Yecheon FARP

    YECHEON-GUN, SOUTH KOREA

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brett Tervort, an expeditionary fuels technician assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Utah, oversees fueling operations for an MV-22B during exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Yecheon Air Base, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea -U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 10:27
    Photo ID: 8617095
    VIRIN: 240827-M-LO557-1186
    Resolution: 5972x3983
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: YECHEON-GUN, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels MV-22s at Yecheon FARP [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels MV-22s at Yecheon FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels MV-22s at Yecheon FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels MV-22s at Yecheon FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels MV-22s at Yecheon FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels MV-22s at Yecheon FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels MV-22s at Yecheon FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels MV-22s at Yecheon FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels MV-22s at Yecheon FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels MV-22s at Yecheon FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels MV-22s at Yecheon FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels MV-22s at Yecheon FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels MV-22s at Yecheon FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels MV-22s at Yecheon FARP
    SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels MV-22s at Yecheon FARP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    FARP
    15th MEU
    ROK Marines
    SSang Yong
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download