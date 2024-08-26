SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels MV-22s at Yecheon FARP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brett Tervort, an expeditionary fuels technician assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Utah, oversees fueling operations for an MV-22B during exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Yecheon Air Base, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea -U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)