SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels MV-22s at Yecheon FARP

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Anjelo Remiendo, an expeditionary fuels technician assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of California, operates a fuel line to refuel aircraft during exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Yecheon Air Base, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)
Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 10:27
Photo ID:
|8617098
VIRIN:
|240827-M-LO557-1324
Resolution:
|4477x6712
Size:
|3.07 MB
Location:
|YECHEON-GUN, KR
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
