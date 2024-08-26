U.S. Marine Corps crash fire and rescue Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, monitor aircraft refueling operations during exercise SSang Yong 24 at Yecheon Air Base, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 10:27
|Photo ID:
|8617101
|VIRIN:
|240827-M-LO557-1363
|Resolution:
|7007x4674
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|YECHEON-GUN, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels MV-22s at Yecheon FARP [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.