U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Ethan Bilyeu, right, the forward arming and refueling point officer in charge assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Nevada, speaks with Capt. Kim Jongsoo, the Republic of Korea 16th Fighter Wing Division planning and operations officer, about forward arming and refueling point operations during exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Yecheon Air Base, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 10:27
|Photo ID:
|8617088
|VIRIN:
|240827-M-LO557-1038
|Resolution:
|6972x4650
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|YECHEON-GUN, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SY 24 | 15th MEU Refuels MV-22s at Yecheon FARP [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.